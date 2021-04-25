February 28, 1938-April 11, 2021

Gary Evan Gossman, age 83, recently of Seattle WA, passed away on April 11, 2021. Gary was born February 28, 1938 in Cresco, IA to Clodius and Helen Gossman, the second oldest of 10 children. His family moved to Waterloo, IA while he was in grade school. He graduated from Columbus HS in 1956 then attended Loras College. Gary took a job at Kofa HS in Yuma, AZ. He married in 1966 raising four daughters.

After his retirement from Kofa, Gary moved back to IA. As Gary’s grandchildren got older, he moved to New Ulm, MN to spend more time with them. He spent countless hours with them and continued his role as educator for the next generation. They were truly his pride and joy and their lives are richer for the time they shared with him. In 2020 he moved to Seattle where two of his daughters live. Gary donated his body to UW. His role as educator will continue.

Gary is survived by his four daughters,, Ann (Mike) Atzenhoefer, Elaine, Theresa, and Mary Gossman; his grandchildren, Evan and April Atzenhoefer; siblings, Claude (Janice), Claudette Hill, Fr John, Sharon (Tom) Fereday, Leone (Dave) Simpson, Leo, and Jim and sister-in-law Penny Gossman; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; older sister, Elaine; brother, Ray; and brother-in-law, John Hill.

Gary was a kind and generous man. Most of all he was an amazing son, brother, father, grandfather, teacher, and friend. He was loved by so many and will be missed by all. A funeral will be held at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls IA on April 30, 2021 at 11:00am with a burial at some later date. In lieu of flowers, Gary would love you to remember your local library. It was his favorite place to visit.