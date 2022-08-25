March 6, 1948- August 18, 2022

Gary Edward Thurm, 74, of Zephyrhills, Florida, and formerly from Fairbank, Iowa, passed away on Thursday night, August 18, 2022, at UPH St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Gary was born on March 6, 1948, in rural Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Alveda L. (Bergmann) and Ervin Walter Thurm. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1966. On June 27, 1970, he was united in marriage to Peggy Risse at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Gary worked for Waterloo Industries for over 40 years. The first 30 years were in Waterloo and then he continued his career with Waterloo Industries plant in Sedalia, Missouri, where he worked himself up to the Warehouse Manager position. After retiring, Gary and Peggy moved to Zephyrhills, Florida. Gary also proudly served in the Army National Guard for 20 years.

Gary enjoyed country music. Not only did he listen, but also sang; singing karaoke was one of his favorite things. He and Peggy also liked visiting Branson, MO. where there’s lots of music. Gary was very social and enjoyed visiting with friends and also really liked golfing.

Gary is survived by his wife of 52 years, Peggy; two sons, Christopher (Trisha) Thurm of Lancaster, CA and Todd (fiancé Liz Angelo) Thurm of Tampa FL; three grandchildren, Dalton, Mason and Sophia Thurm; two step-grandchildren, Gianna and Anna Marie Franfico; a brother, Dale Thurm of Anamosa, IA; a sister, Jill (Larry Smith) of Tripoli, IA; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Pattengill officiating. Gary’s body will be cremated after the visitation. Private burial of cremains will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Gary’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551