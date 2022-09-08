September 21, 1947-September 4, 2022

Gary E. Smith passed away at the age of 74, on September 4, 2022, after a battle with dementia at Edenbrook of Platteville in Platteville, WI with the assistance of St. Croix Hospice in Platteville. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Gary Edward Smith was born to parents Albert E. Smith and Viola (Cihlar) Smith-Madlom on September 21, 1947, in Perham, MN. Gary was married to Linda A. Stufflebeam, they later divorced. Gary then married Susan Mader in June of 1997.

Gary was a member of UAW-Local 94 Union. Her served in the Navy Reserve for 10 years. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works in October 1998.

Gary’s pastimes included traveling, watching NASCAR, country music, sharing his opinion on political issues, and working on vehicles and motorcycles. Gary’s favorite pastime though was going to the Smith Farm in Perham, MN to hang out with his kids and family.

He leaves to cherish his memories his spouse Susan Smith of Shullsburg, WI. Four children: Lezlie (Dennis) Blum of Benson, WI, Laurie Smith-Starr of Shullsburg, LeAnn (Chris) Wurtzbacher of Gratiot, WI, and Tim (Mia Hospel) Smith of Madison, WI. Four siblings: Kie Maas of Morenci, MI, Nancy (Dennis) Hayes of Waterloo, IA, Micheal J. (Vicky) Smith of Waterloo, and Kenneth D. (Ellie) Smith of Cedar Rapids, IA. 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg). Military rites will be accorded by McCann-Richards American Legion Post#105 and Shullsburg VFW# 10533 following the visitation at the Erickson Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held in Perham, MN at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Gary’s name.