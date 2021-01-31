Gary E. Miller

Gary was born October 11, 1940 in Butler County, IA, the son of Faith Knight (Freeman) and William “Bill” Earnest Miller. Gary graduated from Waverly High School in 1958. On October 16, 1960, Gary was united in marriage to Betty Marie Jacobs at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Gary was a self-employed businessman with an entrepreneurial spirit. Among others, he started and owned Gemco Mfg. and owned and operated Waverly Box & Pallet. He retired in 1994. On October 20, 2012, Betty passed away after 52 years of marriage.

Gary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, woodworking, and men’s slow-pitch softball. He passionately served others as a 19-year member of the Shell Rock Fire Department, served as an EMT on the Shell Rock Ambulance Service, served on the Shell Rock City Council, Butler County Conservation Board and Shell Rock Area Sportsmen’s Club. For over 40 years, he volunteered countless hours in many capacities supporting Go-Hawk athletics. More recently, Gary supported the New Hampton Chickasaws and was also a Chickasaw Athletic Booster Club member. Gary and BETTY enjoyed 20+ years of “trailer life” on Lake Pepin, in Lake City, MN. Above all, Gary’s greatest enjoyment was his grandchildren and following and supporting them in all of their activities. Anyone that knew Gary, knew his grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy.