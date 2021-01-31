October 11, 1940-January 27, 2021
Gary E. Miller, 80, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Gary was born October 11, 1940 in Butler County, IA, the son of Faith Knight (Freeman) and William “Bill” Earnest Miller. Gary graduated from Waverly High School in 1958. On October 16, 1960, Gary was united in marriage to Betty Marie Jacobs at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Gary was a self-employed businessman with an entrepreneurial spirit. Among others, he started and owned Gemco Mfg. and owned and operated Waverly Box & Pallet. He retired in 1994. On October 20, 2012, Betty passed away after 52 years of marriage.
Gary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, woodworking, and men’s slow-pitch softball. He passionately served others as a 19-year member of the Shell Rock Fire Department, served as an EMT on the Shell Rock Ambulance Service, served on the Shell Rock City Council, Butler County Conservation Board and Shell Rock Area Sportsmen’s Club. For over 40 years, he volunteered countless hours in many capacities supporting Go-Hawk athletics. More recently, Gary supported the New Hampton Chickasaws and was also a Chickasaw Athletic Booster Club member. Gary and BETTY enjoyed 20+ years of “trailer life” on Lake Pepin, in Lake City, MN. Above all, Gary’s greatest enjoyment was his grandchildren and following and supporting them in all of their activities. Anyone that knew Gary, knew his grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy.
Gary’s memory is honored by two sons, Mark D. Miller and Kevin E. (Kim) Miller, both of Waverly; a daughter, Kendra (Brett) Knowlton of New Hampton; seven grandchildren; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; his parents; and brother, Mick.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. Memorials may be directed to Gary’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family. 319-885-4321
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.