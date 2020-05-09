Gary E. Henderson

(1940-2020)
EVANSDALE — Gary Eugene Henderson, 79 of Evansdale, died at home on Friday, May 8.
He was born Dec. 17, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., son of Adolf and Julia (Erickson) Henderson. Gary worked at John Deere for more than 20 years, retiring in 2001.
Gary was a member of the Black Hawk County Street Machines and a member of the Local UAW 838.
Survivors: a son, Tim Henderson; a daughter, Crystal Henderson; a sister, Florence Redig, and a brother, Orvin (Virginia) Henderson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Joe and Julius; and sisters, Mabel and Marion.
Services: Services will be held at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
He loved watching all westerns, especially “Gunsmoke” or John Wayne. Gary also enjoyed classic cars. He was known by those who loved him as having a heart of gold.
