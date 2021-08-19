Gary E. Davis died August 7, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, WA of covid 19n pneumonia. He was born June 6, 1947, to Robert and Bonnie Hills Davis in Waverly, IA. Gary graduated from Janesville High School in May 1965 and enlisted in the Air Force in June 1965. On July 30, 1977, he was united in marriage to Sandra Cobb. He retired to Cedar Falls, IA from the Air Force in 1990 as a Master Sergeant Medical Technician. In 1998 Gary and Sandra moved to Winlock, WA. Survived by his wife Sandra, sons Jeff Cobb, Winlock, WA and David (Jennifer) of Washburn, IA, 6 grandchildren, Cheyenne(Marcus) Riecks of Sumner, Christopoher, Craig, David, Amanda Sorensen, and Faith Cobb of Washburn, great grandchildren Paisley and Aiden Rieck, mother Bonnie Buck, brother Gene (Rose) Davis, sisters Sandra Davis and Jenny (Mike) Rossin of Waterloo. Preceded in death by father, Robert Davis, stepfather Verle Buck, and son Bill Hines. Cremation handled by Neptune Society of Olympia, WA. A celebration of life will be held at Mo’s in Washburn Thursday, August 19, at 5:00