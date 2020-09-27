× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1965-2020)

Sumner—Gary E. Cahoy, 55, of Rosemount, Minnesota and formerly of Sumner, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Lodge of Elko in Elko, Minnesota.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, October 2, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh celebrating. The Mass will be livestreamed on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1st at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding the Mass on Friday. A Rosary will be recited at 4:30 PM, Thursday, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask. All attending the Mass are required to wear a mask. We encourage those who are feeling ill to stay home and contact the family with a card, a note on the webpage, text, or a call