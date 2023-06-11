April 17, 1943-October 11, 2022
A graveside funeral and burial of cremains will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Section M of Harlington Cemetery, located at 8th Avenue SW in Waverly, IA. Following the funeral, all friends and former students are invited to a reception, including food and refreshments, to honor Gary at The Centre, 1211 4th Street SW, Waverly, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
