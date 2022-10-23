April 17, 1943-October 11, 2022

WAVERLY-Gary Donald Duneman of Waverly, Iowa died on October 11, 2022 of complications from cancer. Gary was born April 17, 1943 in Cresco, Iowa and raised on a farm by parents Donald and Ruth (Aberg) Duneman along with siblings LaVonne, Dennis, and Duane. He graduated from Crestwood High in 1961 and Iowa State University in 1965.

After graduation, Gary joined the US Navy as an Ensign and was assigned to the USS Biddle. He was honorably discharged in 1967. While in the Navy he met his future wife, Nancy Lamontagne, a nursing student from Brownville Junction, Maine.

Gary began his teaching career in New Hampshire and on April 20, 1968 he was married to Nancy. They had three children Eric, Jeff, and Kevin and in 1973 moved to Waverly where he taught for 29 years, retiring in 2002.

Gary loved travel, hiking, and philosophical conversations. He visited numerous countries and took dozens of trips across the United States, instilling that sense of adventure in his children.

Gary is survived by his wife, three sons and their partners, and five grandchildren. A memorial service will take place next year. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo, Iowa or your favorite charity.