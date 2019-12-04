Gary Dean Webrand

Goodbye and God’s speed to Gary D. Webrand, leaving his earthly body November 29, 2019 at 9:15 a.m.
Infuriatingly honest and loyal man. Filled with hope and an unwavering faith that everyone deserves to have love and forgiveness.
We will miss the endless kindness, generosity and limitless desire to make the world a better place through laughter. Beers to you!
Service of remembrance is Thursday December 5th, at 11 a.m. Ascension Lutheran Church, 2211 Maynard Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701.
