July 31, 2021
WATERLOO-32 year Waterloo resident, Gary Dean Mangel died July 31st, at his home. He worked for many years in heavy highway construction operations from owning his own business, to traveling the world, to working as the vice president of operations. Before computers were widely available, Gary taught himself to use a personal computer in order to fulfill a request from a client. That tenacity to teach himself was a hallmark of his career. He worked until he was forced into early retirement due to health issues. During that time, he had many hobbies that he worked on with his children. He and his older son Matthew owned a 1932 stock car which his son drove. He also worked on restoring vintage automobiles including a 1957 Chevy Wagon, and rebuilding a 1926 Model T.
He also spent time traveling with his family throughout his life. He also extensively researched the family history through Ancestry.com.
He is survived by his beloved family, wife Betty and their children, Matthew and his wife Jenny, Aaron and his wife Holly. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Trevor and his partner Morgan, Hannah, Audrey, and Madeline. He is also survived by his great-grandson Tanner as well as innumerable nieces and nephews. He greatly enjoyed spending time with all of his family.
Gary was preceded in death by both his parents, Claude Bernard Mangel Sr and Helen Ardola Potter. His sisters Colleta Janice Mangel and Claudia Marie Slowick. His brothers Claude Bernard Mangel Jr. and Robert Craig Mangel. He still has a surviving sister Saundra Reynolds and brother Ronnie LaRae Mangel.
Memorial Service 10:30 Friday, August 6, 2021 at New Day Christian Center 644 Home Acres Ave., Evansdale. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family and a memorial fund will be established. For more go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
