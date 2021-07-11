Gary D. Weber

Gary passed away July 11, 2020, at home in Peoria, AZ, He was born February 20, 1940 in Waverly, IA to Lester and Dorothy (Neil) Weber. He graduated from Oelwein High School and worked at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. After retiring he moved to AZ and worked part-time for Avis Car Rental. He liked to go to dances, casinos, and was a loyal Hawkeye fan.