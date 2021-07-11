Gary D. Weber

February 20, 1940-July 11, 2020
Gary passed away July 11, 2020, at home in Peoria, AZ, He was born February 20, 1940 in Waverly, IA to Lester and Dorothy (Neil) Weber. He graduated from Oelwein High School and worked at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. After retiring he moved to AZ and worked part-time for Avis Car Rental. He liked to go to dances, casinos, and was a loyal Hawkeye fan.
He is survived by a daughter, Kristi (Sandy) Stuber, grandchildren, Jordin and Kadyn, and a sister, Dixie Burg of Fairfax. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Weber.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Fairbank American Legion at 12:30.
