 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary D. Weber
0 entries

Gary D. Weber

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gary D. Weber

February 20, 1940-July 11, 2020

Gary passed away July 11, 2020, at home in Peoria, AZ, He was born February 20, 1940 in Waverly, IA to Lester and Dorothy (Neil) Weber. He graduated from Oelwein High School and worked at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works. After retiring he moved to AZ and worked part-time for Avis Car Rental. He liked to go to dances, casinos, and was a loyal Hawkeye fan.

He is survived by a daughter, Kristi (Sandy) Stuber, grandchildren, Jordin and Kadyn, and a sister, Dixie Burg of Fairfax. Preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Duane Weber.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Fairbank American Legion at 12:30.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News