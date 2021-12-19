INDEPENDENCE-Gary D. Schneider, 67 years old, of Independence, Iowa, lost his battle with cancer and entered his heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Gary was born on January 11, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ervin John and Linda Mary (Steinbronn) Schneider. He grew up in Readlyn and rural Fairbank area. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Readlyn, being confirmed on April 7, 1968. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank in 1972. In 1976, Gary earned a B.S. degree in architectural engineering from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and continued to enjoy supporting Cyclone athletics throughout his life. For 30+ years, he was the manager of ModComp Homes in Independence and was also involved in residential and commercial building design. After semi-retiring, he continued in building design. Gary was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence where he sang in the choir, was an audio video tech for Sunday services, and helped in many other areas of his church's mission. For many years he loved singing with the Ladies Musical Society in their annual Christmas program. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, and riding bike, also participating in RAGBRAI for a number of years. Friday mornings, he enjoyed having breakfast with other local businessmen in Independence. Gary was a familiar face around town having made his home in Independence for 40 years.