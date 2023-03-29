November 10, 1939-March 26, 2023

JESUP-Gary D. Rowley, 83 years old, of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died of natural causes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, at ABCM—West Campus in Independence.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m.—Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Burial will be at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup, with Military Rites conducted by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342 of Jesup.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church.

Gary Dee Rowley was born November 10, 1939, in Cedar Falls, IA, the son of Merton Dee Rowley and Viola Mae “Peg” (Salzman) Rowley. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1958. Gary joined the United States Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Independence aircraft carrier. While in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Gladys Bowen, and they were united in marriage on February 26, 1966, in Landover Hills, MD. The couple moved back to Iowa and made their home in Jesup.

Gary worked as a supervisor at the John Deere Product Engineering Center in Waterloo, IA, and retired after 34 years. Gary loved to play golf and watch Iowa Hawkeye sports. He liked his old cars, especially his 1957 Baby Blue Chevrolet Convertible. He loved to travel with Gladys, and he enjoyed going on golf trips with his buddies. He liked listening to 8 track tapes (yes, you read that correctly.) Gary truly cherished spending time with friends and family.

Gary was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup – being an Elder for many years and on the personnel committee. He was a member of the Jesup Golf & Country Club, Pump-Sheer American Legion Post #342, and the Jesup Lions Club. He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge and an honorary member of the 182nd Jungle Fighters of the Illinois National Guard.

Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gladys Rowley of Independence; three sons, Greg (Hillary) Rowley of Jacksonville, FL, Jeff Rowley of Des Moines, IA, Jason Rowley of Jacksonville, FL; three grandchildren, Daniel Rowley, Austin Rowley, and Sydney Rowley; one nephew, Mike (Cindy) Taylor of Shawnee, KS; and two grandnieces, Emily Taylor and Abby Taylor. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Lana King.

Memorials may be directed to the church, Cedar Valley Hospice, and the Dementia Society of America, (www.dementiasociety.org/donate)

