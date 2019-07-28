(1948-2019)
WATERLOO — Gary D. Nagle, 71, of Montezuma, formerly of Waterloo, died at home Wednesday, July 24.
He was born May 6, 1948, in Hayfield, Minn., son of Jack and Leonarda Noterman Nagle. He married Lorella Tyler on Aug. 25, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Gary received his master’s degree in manufacturing controls engineering from UNI. He was employed by John Deere for 48 years before retiring in 2016. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Carey (Sara) Nagle of Des Moines; a daughter, Chantel (Dave) Eisen of Grinnell; seven grandchildren, Carson, Jonah, Elyse, Henry, Nolan, Stella and Lyndon; three brothers, John (Janis) Nagle of Waterloo, Jim (Jodi) Nagle of Montezuma and Mark (Karla) Nagle of Waterloo; and two sisters, Mary (Jim) Ketels and Janet (Jeff) Everts, both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers Mick and Bob Nagle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, where full military rites will be performed by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 along with the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. An inurnment will occur at a later date at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Grinnell Hospice or the Montezuma Library.
Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrar up.com.
Gary loved family, was passionate about his service at John Deere, and was a proud Navy veteran. He bravely fought a year-long battle with Lymphoma cancer before passing in his home surrounded by family. In his final days he took great pleasure in visiting with many friends and family.
