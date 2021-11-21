Gary D. “Jake” Jacobsen
January 22, 1955-November 19, 2021
JESUP-Gary D. “Jake” Jacobsen, 66 years old of Jesup, IA, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, IA.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup with burial at St. Athanasius Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 22nd at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Parish rosary at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Cedar Falls Gun Club. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com
Gary was born January 22, 1955, in Waterloo, the son of Dennis Jacobsen and JoAnn (Stark) Jacobsen. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1973. On August 24, 1974, he was united in marriage to Debra Kay Schares in Gilbertville, IA. Gary worked 32 years at John Deere in Waterloo, retiring on August 6, 2006. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup; and a life member of the Iowa State Trapshooting Assoc; the Amateur Trapshooting Assoc; a member of the Cedar Falls Gun Club and the Otter Creek Gun Club. He enjoyed outdoor activities and in addition to trapshooting, there was hunting and fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle and spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events.
Gary is survived by his wife, Debra Jacobsen of Jesup; two daughters, Jennifer (Lance) Fleming of Lamont, IA, Kelly (Kyle) Shores of Readlyn, IA; one son, Eric (Holly) Jacobsen of Waverly, IA; 9 grandchildren, Morgan, Tony, and Chaz Fleming, Lane, Weston, and Ashtyn Shores, Mallory, Sydney and Abby Jacobsen; his mother, JoAnn Kerkove of Jesup; 3 sisters, Pam (Martin) Brown of Jesup, Denise (Ozzie) Grenade of Myrtle Point, OR, Darlene Quivey of Coco, FL and one brother, David (Karlita) Jacobsen of Independence, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; also, his step-father, Robert Kerkove; and his step-mother, Doris Jacobsen.
White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of the arrangements.
