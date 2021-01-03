Gary D. Harris

Gary was born on July 14th, 1933 in Council Bluffs, Iowa son of Burl and Madelyn (Carpenter) Harris. He spent his childhood years growing up with his brother Dean in Des Moines, Iowa. Gary graduated from Roosevelt High School and studied banking at Drake University. On February 23rd, 1957 Gary married the love of his life Shirley Mae Christensen of Dike, Iowa. The newlyweds hopped into Gary’s T-Bird convertible and headed to California for their first year of marriage. Upon returning to Iowa, he worked for Younkers department stores as a Store Manager in Newton, Iowa; Austin, Minnesota; Burlington, Iowa; and Cedar Falls, Iowa. His employees would say he was an honest, fair, and sincere boss. Gary and Shirley moved their 3 children to Cedar Falls in 1975. To stay in the Cedar Falls area, he left Younkers and purchased 2 Swiss Colony stores in the area malls in 1977, he always had fun driving to Wisconsin to get cheese. He closed those stores in the late 1980’s and went to work as a Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Agent until he retired. In retirement, Gary drove the Dan Deery shuttle van where he enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He transitioned to full time care with Shirley, which he did willingly and lovingly. Gary stated that he did not regret one minute of caring for her. You could see them out walking and always holding hands around the Western Home Communities.