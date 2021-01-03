Gary D. Harris

July 14, 1933—December 28, 2020
WATERLOO- Gary Dee Harris of Cedar Falls, Iowa went to be with his Lord in Heaven on December 28th, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep at Allen Memorial Hospital after a fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Gary was born on July 14th, 1933 in Council Bluffs, Iowa son of Burl and Madelyn (Carpenter) Harris. He spent his childhood years growing up with his brother Dean in Des Moines, Iowa. Gary graduated from Roosevelt High School and studied banking at Drake University. On February 23rd, 1957 Gary married the love of his life Shirley Mae Christensen of Dike, Iowa. The newlyweds hopped into Gary’s T-Bird convertible and headed to California for their first year of marriage. Upon returning to Iowa, he worked for Younkers department stores as a Store Manager in Newton, Iowa; Austin, Minnesota; Burlington, Iowa; and Cedar Falls, Iowa. His employees would say he was an honest, fair, and sincere boss. Gary and Shirley moved their 3 children to Cedar Falls in 1975. To stay in the Cedar Falls area, he left Younkers and purchased 2 Swiss Colony stores in the area malls in 1977, he always had fun driving to Wisconsin to get cheese. He closed those stores in the late 1980’s and went to work as a Lutheran Mutual Life Insurance Agent until he retired. In retirement, Gary drove the Dan Deery shuttle van where he enjoyed meeting and talking with people. He transitioned to full time care with Shirley, which he did willingly and lovingly. Gary stated that he did not regret one minute of caring for her. You could see them out walking and always holding hands around the Western Home Communities.
Gary Harris was a wonderful Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, and an amazing husband to Shirley for 63 years of marriage. They called Cedar Falls home for 45 years and were both active in the community. He was member of the Rotary Club, Cedar Valley Danes (as he was an adopted Dane), Gallagher Bluedorn Theatre Volunteer, they were longtime members and volunteers at Nazareth Lutheran Church, and most recently members at Fresh Wind Worship at WHC. Gary enjoyed a game of golf, playing bridge, bicycling, painting in his retirement and always ready for coffee with friends. He loved watching any sports, especially his Hawkeyes. Gary’s most recent advice to his grandkids was “Be your own person, Be honest, Be kind, and stay close to the Lord.”
Gary is survived by his wife Shirley; three children: Mark (Kelly) Harris of Olathe, Kansas; Marcia (Edmond Mah) Duncan of Houston, TX; Monica (Dan) Post of Overland Park, KS. Six grandchildren: Taylor Harris, Blake (Lauren) Duncan, Matthew (Mallory) Duncan, Lauren Post, Rachel Post, and Whitney Post; four great-grandchildren: Caroline, Hudson, Bennett Duncan, and Ford Dee Duncan. A brother-in-law, Charles (Jane) Christensen of Dike, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Margaret Christensen also of Dike. Gary was preceded in death by sister-in-law Mary Ellen Christensen and brother-in-law Robert Christensen.
Due to current social distancing guidelines service will be postponed until spring/summer. Interment will occur at Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery, Dike, Iowa. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
