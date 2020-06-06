× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVANSDALE — Gary C. Honts, 73, of Evansdale, formerly of Burlington, died Thursday, June 4, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Mount Pleasant, son of Lee B. and Virginia L. Gruver Honts. Gary graduated from Burlington High School in 1965, earned an associate’s degree from Burlington Community College in 1967, and attended University of Iowa. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

Gary married Judith “Judy” R. Hoelzen June 17, 1967, at Oak Street Baptist Church in Burlington. He worked for JC Penney for more than 35 years, retiring as a virtual display manager in 2008 from the Waterloo store. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Waterloo and volunteered at MercyOne (formerly Covenant Medical Center) since his retirement.

Survivors: his wife; two daughters, Cheryl (Chris) Running of Springfield, Mo., and Sarah (Rick) Mott of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, David (Quincy) Running, Emily (Mike) Baumgartner, Marissa (Aaron) Harding, Joshua Running, Abby Mott, Leo Jansen, and Becca Mott; seven great-grandchildren, Lilyann, Evamarie, Lemon, Nora, Naomi, Ally, and Andy; and siblings, Vincent and Marcia.

Preceded in death by: his parents.