OELWEIN — Gary C. Gilson, 79, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
He was born May 4, 1939, in West Union, son of Oliver W. and Corinne (Wenger) Gilson. He married Beverly Oelberg on April 24, 1960, at the First Baptist Church in Elgin. She died Sept. 15, 1996. He married Karen Stevens on Oct. 11, 1997, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
He attended school in Clermont, graduating in 1957. He later attended Upper Iowa University for two years before beginning employment with Interstate Power Co., retiring from Alliant Energy in 1999. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish and the Knights of Columbus in Oelwein. He also delivered Meals on Wheels and worked many years at Edgewater and Hickory Grove golf courses.
Survived by: his wife, Karen; a daughter, Becky Batterson of Waterloo; a son, Tim (Catherine) Gilson of Oelwein; four stepchildren, Ann (fiance Kevin Dycus), Bradley Burrows, Jeffery (Jill) Burrows and Kelly (Andrew) Bourquin; 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Beau, Cortney, Taylor, Zack, Jacob, Graciela, Louis, Nolan, Trevor and Kyla; a brother, David Gilson of Des Moines; a sister-in-law, Alyce (Dean) Hilgerson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his first wife, Beverly; his parents; his sister and her husband, Karen and Gene Ellis.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, both in Oelwein. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 2, at the Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, also at the funeral home.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
After his retirement, he enjoyed vacations to Florida and Texas, helping his brother-in-law with fall farming, playing Santa Claus, reading westerns, coffee with the golf guys at Hickory Grove, sports and eating at Subway. Gary’s greatest enjoyment was following all his grandchildren’s activities. He was a very proud grandpa.
