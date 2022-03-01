 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary C. Buhr

Gary C. Buhr

February 25, 2022

READLYN-Gary C. Buhr, 80, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on February 25, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial in Waterloo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Jean Rabary officiating. Burial will be held in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or DaVita Dialysis Center in Waverly. Online condolence may be left at www.kaisercorson.com

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551

