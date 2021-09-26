Gary Bienfang

Gary Lee Bienfang was born on March 2, 1935 to Elgin (Buster) and Ivadean (Schuck) Bienfang. Gary attended school in Grundy Center and graduated with the class of 1953. He was united in marriage to Judith Cutler on May 21, 1960. Gary was a newspaper press operator at Spokesman Press for many years. He enjoyed living on his acreage and in his spare time liked to garden, mow, crack walnuts, scrap metal and tinker with most anything. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy, son Mark (Lori) Bienfang, daughter Mary (Craig) Harken, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.