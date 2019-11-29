{{featured_button_text}}
Gary Baethke

(1957-2019)

WATERLOO — Gary Baethke, 62, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Nov. 26.

He was born Jan. 27, 1957, in Waterloo, son of Carl J. and Phyllis Stover Baethke.

Gary graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1975 and earned an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Tech.

He worked as an auto collision repair technician for the Paint Shop in Waterloo for 20 years and later worked for Porta-Vets and Lowe’s.

Survived by: his daughter, Amanda “Mandy” Denton of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Marteus Denton Jr. and TraVez Denton; his mother of Waterloo; two brothers, Alan (Pam) Baethke of St. Louis‚ Mo., and Mark (Jill) Baethke of Polk City; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his father.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Trinity American Lutheran Church in Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for an hour before the service Saturday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

He was a craftsman and loved woodworking. He had a beautiful workshop and made very nice furniture.

