DUNKERTON — Gary Bernard Floss, 77, of Dunkerton, died at home Wednesday, Nov. 7.
He was born July 25, 1941, son of Ben Floss and Georgia B. (Nelson) Floss. He married Dixie Jo (Adams) Odens on July 14, 2001, at the couple’s home near Dunkerton.
Gary served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He later became a owner/operator truck driver, operating Floss Trucking Inc. He was a member of the Fairbank American Legion.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Joseph “J.J.” (Nicole) Floss of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Brandy (Chris) Hennessy of Cedar Rapids and Kim Floss of Cedar Falls; a grandson; two stepsons, William (Gail) Widmann of Centennial, Colo., and Mark (Amanda) Widmann of Cedar Falls; and three stepgrandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at White Funeral Home, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Military rites will be conducted at the grave. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.
Memorials: will be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.