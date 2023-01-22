January 8, 2023

LAHAINA-Gary Azbill, 76, of Lahaina, Hawaii, passed away January 8, 2023. He was born to Cecil and Katherine Louise Azbill in Evansdale, Iowa. He joined the Navy as a nuclear submariner from 1965-1971. He married the love of his life, Elizabeth “Liz” Dizon on May 25, 1968 and they welcomed to their family, a daughter, LouAnn “Anna” Kekuulani.

After leaving the Navy, he worked for Marriott Hotels in Maui, Houston, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Gary’s enormous love for life included woodworking, and working on old cars and bicycles. He was a man of many talents and spread joy wherever he went. His most precious moments were spending time with is families in both Maui and Iowa.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Anna; his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Albert and Anna Dizon; and a sister, Carolyn Boxwell.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; and a brother, Cecil Azbill Jr.; and many many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the Community Room at Elk Run Heights City Hall on Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.