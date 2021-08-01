July 9, 1949-July 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Gary Aloysius Shock, 72, of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Northcrest Nursing Facility from complications of Alzheimers & Parkinsons. Gary was born on July 9, 1949, in Cresco, Iowa, eldest son of William & Zita Shock. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. Gary married Rebecca (Becky) Devine on December 30, 1972, in Whittemore, IA.

Gary is survived by Becky, his wife of 48 1/2 years; son Matthew (Samantha) of Cedar Rapids, daughter Stephanie (Douglas) Peters of Waterloo, and daughter Danielle (Caleb) Sons of New Liberty, IA; 7 grandchildren, Tyson, Peyton, & Devyn Shock of Cedar Rapids, Kaylee & Liberty Peters of Waterloo, and Erica & Helen Sons of New Liberty; 4 sisters- Julie (Mike) Sadler & Jackie of Waterloo, Betsy ( Brett) Smith of Daleville, Alabama, Rosie (Wesley) Witherspoon of Hoschton, GA, and 2 brothers- Billy of Waterloo & Fred of Tucson, AZ ; and his mother-in-law Darlene Devine of Dallas Center, IA. He also leaves behind many sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, and many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter Nicole who died shortly after birth in 1975, his parents, and his father-in-law Larry Devine.

Visitation will be on August 7 from 9-11 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo with the funeral mass to follow at 11 AM. He loved his children and grandchildren & treasured every moment with them. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Cedar Valley Hospice for their compassionate care for Gary. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences and Full obituary can be seen at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.