February 11, 1939—March 15, 2021

Gary Aloyse Murtinger, age 82 of Sun City Center, Florida and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa died on March 15, 2021 at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Florida.

Gary was born on February 11, 1939 in Red Wing, Minnesota. Gary is survived by his wife Carol, two sons, John and Joel and wife, Rebekah, and three grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his father, mother and half brother.

Gary graduated in 1957 from Central High School in Red Wing, Minnesota. He graduated from Winona University in 1962 and St. Cloud University in 1965. He taught in Minnesota and became a principal in Wisconsin.

Gary arrived in Waterloo, Iowa in 1969 and began his administrative career at both Orange and Cresthaven Schools. He moved to BlackHawk Elementary where he continued to work with teaming, instructional leadership and benchmarks for learning. Under his leadership BlackHawk developed a strong partnership with the University of Northern Iowa. He devoted endless hours developing the first public school and university partnership in the U.S. BlackHawk was awarded two First In the Nation in Education (FINE) awards.