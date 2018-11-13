Try 1 month for 99¢
Gary Davis

Gary Davis

CEDAR FALLS — Gary Alan Davis, 67, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, Nov. 11, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.

He was born Jan. 29, 1951, in Waterloo, son of Vern and Evelyn (Thompson) Davis. He married Marjorie DuBois on Sept. 3, 1971, in Waterloo, and they later divorced. He then married Pamela Miller-Corwin on Jan. 30, 2003, in St. Lucia.

He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1969 and earned his degree in tool and die from Hawkeye Tech. He worked in field maintenance with Northern Natural Gas for 24 years, retiring in 2014.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Penny (Duane) Webb of Tipton; a son, Travis (Michelle) Davis of Waterloo; three stepchildren, Corissa (Justin) Burnett of Surprise, Ariz., David Corwin of Mingo and Christine (Andrew) Fox of North Liberty; eight grandchildren, Laura, Sara and Davis Webb, Devon, Amelia and Wyatt Burnett, Reese and Aubrey Fox; and two brothers, Bob (Micheale) Davis of Waterloo and Craig (Terry) Davis of The Woodlands, Texas.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Graveside Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in Hudson Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: to the family to be designated at a later date to a charity of their choice.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gary Alan Davis (1951-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments