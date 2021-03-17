December 24, 1947-March 7, 2021

JEFFERSON-Garry Lowen Gerloff lost his hard fought battle with his many strokes on the afternoon of Sunday March 7, 2021.

Garry was born the second son of George and Leta (Beenken) Gerloff on 24 December 1947 and Graduated from Clarksville High School in 1967. Garry worked for some time during and after high school for the Fred Rosenwinkle family on their farm north of Clarksville, Iowa.

Garry than spent 6 plus years in the United States Army serving two full tours of duty in Vietnam which he was very proud of.

After leaving the United States Army, Garry got a Class A driver’s license and after a year or so of long haul he started driving for The Farmers Cooperative in Farnhamville, Iowa and drove for them for many years. Garry was very proud of the fact that farmers called for him to be the one to come to their farm and no other. As part of this job Garry also had a HazMat endorsement as part of his Class A License and drove many semi-tractor-trailer loads of Anhydrous around the State of Iowa.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Lewis Lutjen Gerloff and an infant brother, Olen Thomas Gerloff.