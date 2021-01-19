February 21, 1936—January 8, 2021
Garry L. Cole, age 84, of New Hampton, Iowa passed away on January 8, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton, Iowa with Pastor Kevin Frey officiating. Burial will be in New Hampton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00AM on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences for Garry’s family may be left at www.conway-markhamfh.com.
Dr. Garry Lee Cole was born to Aaron and Louise (Booth) Cole in Ottumwa, Iowa on February 21, 1936. Garry graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1954. He then enlisted in the US Army and received his honorable discharge in 1956. When he returned home he enrolled at Iowa State University majoring in business administration. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Iowa State University on November 23, 1960. He worked for State Farm Insurance at New Hampton and Spencer, Iowa for several years as a claims adjuster. He was able to pursue his dreams of becoming a physician. He began his medical degree at Iowa State University. While attending school in Ames, Dr. Cole was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. In 1973, he received his medical degree from the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. From 1973-1974 Garry completed a residency in Family Practice at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. He started his medical practice in New Hampton in 1974. Garry was united in marriage to Sally Sheehy on July 11, 1981 in Ottumwa, Iowa. The couple has made their home in New Hampton and Garry practiced medicine until 2015 when he retired due to health reasons. In 1989 Dr. Cole was awarded the degree of Fellow in the Academy of Family Physicians. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and Minnesota, downhill skiing, golfing, boating and sailing, reading and vacation with family. He was a Iowa State sports fan and a Chickasaw baseball fan. Garry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a Fellow in the Academy of Family Practice. He and Sally supported the Disabled American Veterans throughout the years, and in honor of Garry’s memory and service to our nation, Sally will continue to remember them and their mission to serve the brave men and women who’ve sacrificed so much.
Garry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sally of New Hampton, Iowa; daughter Cathy (Don) Kinder of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren Taryn Killian, Kara Miller, Jacob Cole, and Ryan Miller; two great-grandchildren Declyn Boring and Emersyn Boring; and brother David (Lilly) Cole of Loveland, Colorado; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Garry’s sisters and brothers-in-law held a special place in his heart – Jeanne Sheehy, John and Mary Jo Schmitt and Fred and Pat Nelson.
Garry is preceded in death by his parents Aaron and Louise Cole; twin brother Larry Cole; son Jeff and infant son Michael; and former wife Cynthia.
