October 2, 1938-May 9, 2022

WATERLOO-Garold Thomas Fisher, 83, of Waterloo, died Monday, May 9 at UnityPoint Health Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 2, 1938 in Waterloo, son of Ermie and Bernice Foster Fisher. He married Kay Meyers on April 23, 1960 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Garold graduated from West High School and honorably served as a First Class Sonarman in the U.S. Navy. He was employed with John Deere as a set-up man for 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He is survived by: his wife; two sons, Todd (Brenda) Fisher and Troy (Stephanie) Fisher, both of Waterloo; a daughter, Laraine Fisher of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Sarah (Lisa) Fisher, Cody Fisher and Alex Fisher.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and his sister, Maxine Keeley.

Garold was a man who loved simple things like fishing with his sons, talking to friends and neighbors and simply enjoying being outdoors. He and Kay especially loved being part of the same neighborhood since 1969.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway with inurnment in Fontana Cemetery, Hazelton, at a later date. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 and continue for one hour before services at the funeral home on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: directed to UnityPoint Hospice.

