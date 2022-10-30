November 23, 1939-October 26, 2022

HUDSON-Gareth D. “Gary” Downey, 82, of Hudson, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born November 23, 1939, in Eldora, son of Dale and Oda Larsen Downey. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1957. He served in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Key West, Florida, and served on a submarine that patrolled the Mediterranean Sea. He married Sharon “Shari” Yockstick November 9, 1962, at Hudson United Methodist Church.

Gary started the HVAC program at Hawkeye Tech and was an instructor there for 27 years. He also owned and operated the Phillips 66 gas station in Hudson and was a Sears repairman.

He was a member of Community Church of Hudson and Hudson AMVETS Post 82. He also served on the Hudson school board, city council, HMEU board, National Cattle Congress board, the Iowa Saddle Club Association, and Iowa Pony Express.

Gary is survived by his wife, Shari of Hudson; three children, Jordan “Jordy” (Phyllis) Downey of Palm City, FL, Troy Downey of Hudson, and Shawn (Jeff) Kramer of Union, KY; seven grandchildren, Charmayne Ford, Travis Downey, Austin (Amanda) Kramer, Bryce Kramer, Chance Kramer, Stacey (Collin) Foxx, and Melissa (Bruce) Higgins; and five great-grandchildren, Kastor Ford, Hudson Downey, Dylen Foxx, Josh Foxx, and Alex Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 31 at Community Church of Hudson. Military honors will be conducted by Hudson AMVETS Post 82 and US Navy honor guards. Private burial at Hudson Cemetery. Visitation from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, Locke at Tower Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church or family. Visit www.lockefuneralservices.com for more. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, 319-233-3146.