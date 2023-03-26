January 3, 1952-March 21, 2023

WATERLOO-Garald G. “Gary” Becker, 71, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from complications of a massive stroke. He was born January 3, 1952, in Waterloo the son of Martin and Margaret Frost Becker. He was a 1970 graduate of Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville.

Gary married Jerilyn Burrage on August 25, 1979, in rural Jesup.

He worked as a Fire Engineer for Waterloo Fire Rescue for 23 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a member of Iowa Pyrotechnics Association and PGI. He enjoyed building fireworks, tent camping, canoeing, and loved to cook and bake. He played harmonica in the band Noah & The Hitchhikers.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Jerilyn of Waterloo; two sons, Levi Becker of Dunkerton, Samuel (Nicole) Becker of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Floyd, Lillian and Owen Becker, Andrew Brinyark, and Brooks, Arlo, and Nash Becker; eight siblings, Lavonne Heiselman of Jesup, Velma Klein of WI, sister-in-law, Carol Becker of Gilbertville, Dennis (Joyce) Becker of Jesup, Joanie Kessens of Jesup, Sharon Pyle of OR, Dean Becker of Raymond, Terry (Teresa) Becker of Evansdale, Marisue (Larry) Thompson of FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerome “Buss” Becker; and a sister, Bonnie (Merrel) Serfoss.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701. Gary’s wishes were to have his body donated to the University of Iowa for science.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.

“When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” – Yogi Berra