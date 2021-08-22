April 18, 1937-August 21, 2021

WATERLOO-Garald Alvin Brustkern, 84, died Saturday, August 21, 2021, peacefully at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Garald was born April 18, 1937 to Peter and Elizabeth (Klein) Brustkern. He enlisted and served in the US Navy. On June 20, 1959, he married Betty Demuth. She died December 28, 2015. They were married for 56 years and celebrated many anniversaries with family and friends by hosting large parties. Garald was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.

Garald farmed, worked construction and owned many rental properties. He enjoyed working, collecting tractors, socializing and a cold beer at the end of the day.

Garald is survived by his three children: Kim (Mark) Rottinghaus, Kent (Joan Knobel) Brustkern and Konnie Haywood; his eight grandchildren—Rachel (Luke) Breuer, Audrey (Tyler) Weber, Dylan, Kortney, Cassandra, Travis, Tristen (Jordan) Carbiener and Tabitha; eleven great-grandchildren; and his brother and sister-in-law, Pete and Tootie Brustkern.

He was preceded in death by his wife; son-in-law Paul Haywood; three brothers, Alvin (Lois) Brustkern, Leo (Wilma) Brustkern and Melvin (Teddy) Brustkern; and three sisters Marie (Joe) Thiry, Marguerite (Bob) Wilharm, and Marge (Earl) Schwickerath.