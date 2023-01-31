 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galen Wilbur Wiegmann

January 28, 2023

PARKERSBURG-Galen Wilbur Wiegmann, age 73, of Parkersburg, Iowa, died Saturday, January 28, 2023, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, from natural causes.

Galen served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He was employed for John Deere for 39 years and was a proud union member of Local 838.

Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com

