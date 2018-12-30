Galen J. Ambrosy

(1931-2018)
WATERLOO — Galen Joseph Ambrosy, 87, of Cedar Falls and formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Dec. 24, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
He was born Nov. 27, 1931, in La Porte City, son of Joseph and Emily Schmit Ambrosy. He married Nadine Helland in 1956, and they later divorced.
Galen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was employed with John Deere for 28 years.
Survived by: three daughters, Sue (Pete) Hetherington of Des Moines, Gay Lynn Webb of Perry, Mo., and Nan (Phil Henderson) Ambrosy of Waterloo; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a brother, Mike Ambrosy of Waterloo; two sisters, Mary Jo Pint of Cedar Falls and Joann Smith of La Porte City; and a sister-in-law, Dianne Ambrosy of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Richard and Vincent Ambrosy; a son-in-law, Larry Webb; a sister-in-law, Kate Ambrosy; and a brother-in-law, Don Pint.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Gilbertville American Legion Nugent-Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Vincent de Paul or the church.
After retirement, Galen enjoyed reading and traveling.
