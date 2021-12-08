November 8, 1936-December 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Galen “Bud” Stock, 85, passed away December 6, 2021 at MercyOne-Waterloo.

He was born in Waterloo, IA on November 8, 1936, the son of Lester and Christina (Jurgens) Stock. He married Buelah DeVore December 20, 1958 in Dumont, IA. Bud was a Marine and very proud of it. His discipline and many things he did were definitely a result of that. He worked at Hawkeye Steel for many years assembling feeders. He then went to Black Hawk Engineering as a fork lift driver, retiring in 2001.

He loved fishing, trapshooting, hunting and was his own plumber, electrician, etc. He was always there to solve any problem, lots of times during the night when he was suppose to be sleeping.

He is survived by his wife Buelah; son Kurt (Lynn) of Cedar Falls; two grandsons, Aaron of Cedar Falls and Mark of Indianola; two great granddaughters, Aria and Kenna; and brother, Larry of Waterloo. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phylis; brother, Darwin; and grandson, Charles Daniel Stock.

Funeral services 10:30 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Thursday at the Richardson Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com