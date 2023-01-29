June 1, 1933-January 17, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Gale Owen Johnson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was born in Waterloo on June 1, 1933, the son of Edward and Doris Short Johnson. Gale married Carol Kerns in 1954 and they later divorced. He then married Joan Smelser in 1961 and they later divorced. Gale worked as a siding contractor for Community Builders.

Gale was a fix-it man. He could build or repair virtually anything. Gale built his own house in his spare time from a kit he had delivered to a lot in Cedar Falls. He built a helicopter in his basement that actually flew. That project ended in disaster since the place where Gale flew the helicopter was his basement! Projects like building a snow blower out of an old push mower was one of the many projects Gale was willing to tackle. In his spare time and over the years, Gale enjoyed golfing, bowling, country dancing, playing cards and fishing.

Gale is survived by his children Sandy (Tony) Holkan of Buckingham, IA, Randy (Janet) Johnson of Waterloo, Deborah (Kevin) Eliason of Big Lake, MN, Pearl (Jeff) Studer of Omaha, NE, Janette (Jerry) Arnold of Clear Lake, IA, and Greg (Brenda Whiteside) Johnson of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Margaret Grisel of Waterloo; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Laura Ward; great-grandchildren Jerrad Ramon and Jessica Johnson; sisters Elaine Momberg and Sandra Johnson; and brothers Eddy and Bill Johnson.

Graveside funeral services for Gale will be Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials should be directed to the family. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneralservices.com.