April 18, 1951-October 13, 2021

Gail (Sutton) Schweer, 70, Waterloo, passed away Wednesday October 13, 2021 peacefully at her home.

Gail was born April 18, 1951 to the late Clodus and Joanne Sutton. Gail graduated from East High School and later moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she worked and retired from the Johnston School District.

Gail is survived by her three children Terri (John)Hartness, Steven (Joy)Hartness and Shawna (Ben) Heathcote; Seven Grandchildren; nine great grandchildren;siblings Diane(Rick) Kinzebach, Theresa Sutton, Debbie Dolan and David Sutton.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Gail starting at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at The Amvets 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale, IA 50707.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations toward her memorial fund.