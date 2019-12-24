{{featured_button_text}}
Gail Pearce

Gail Pearce

(1943-2019)

GRUNDY CENTER — Gail D. Pearce, 76, of Grundy Center, formerly of Denver and Reinbeck, died Saturday, Dec. 21, at Creekside Senior Living of natural causes.

She was born May 20, 1943, in Waterloo, the daughter of Floyd and Nellie (Wilson) Shepard. She married Carl R. Pearce on Sept. 30, 1961, in Waterloo; he died on Feb. 18, 2004.

Gail graduated from Waterloo East High in 1959. She worked for Canteen Food Services driving the rolling food truck.

Survived by: two sons, Carl “Roger” (Chris Bond) Pearce of Traer and Richard Pearce of Waterloo; a daughter, Julie (Barton) Shriver of Ackley; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kay Pearce of Washburn, Shirley (Bob) Neal of Sebring, Fla., and Wilma Dietrick of New Hartford; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; grandson, Tyler Pearce; three brothers, Jerry, Floyd and Robert Shepard; and three sisters, Pearl Shepard, in infancy, Norma Gray and Maxine Rees.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Garden View Chapel, with burial at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the chapel and one hour before services at Garden View.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Gail enjoyed playing bingo, fishing, going RVing with Carl and her family; singing and playing guitar, and listening to her family play music.

