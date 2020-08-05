Gail P. Sommerfeldt

(1927-2020)
WATERLOO — Gail Pauline Sommerfeldt, 92, Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Western Home Communities. She was born Dec. 23, 1927 in Waukesha, WI daughter of Glen and Cloe Williams Woodcock. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1946. She married Elmer Sommerfeldt on Aug. 23, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI; he preceded her Jan. 25, 2005.
Gail worked as a cashier for Eagles Grocery Store, retiring in 1983. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo, was the Sunday School Administrator, and one of the pie ladies. She enjoyed traveling.
Survived by: 2 daughters, Janet Callaway and Deborah (Steve) Petersen, Waterloo; 2 sons, Michael (Tami) Sommerfeldt, Waterloo, Jeffrey (Lori) Sommerfeldt, Cedar Falls; 8 grandchildren, Charles (Molly) Callaway, Gretchen Callaway, Sarah (Scott) Shapiro, Matthew Sommerfeldt, Jacob Petersen, Joey Petersen, Paige Sommerfeldt, Aubrey Sommerfeldt; 4 great grandchildren, Hunter Heiple, Luke and Bo Callaway, and Troy Petersen; brother, William (Cathy) Woodcock of Chippewa Falls, WI; 3 sisters, Norma Kressin, Eau Claire, WI, Maxine (Gary) Rooney, Appleton, WI, Judy (Bob) Boettcher of Chippewa Falls, WI.
Preceded by: parents; husband; 3 brothers, Lawrence, Lyle and Russell Woodcock; and sister, Verda Frederick.
Services are 1 pm, Thurs, Aug. 6, 2020 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour before service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.
