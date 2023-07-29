READLYN—Gail Lynne Deterding, 58, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and a memorial service at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. There will be a private burial of her cremains to follow. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family. 319-279-3551
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.