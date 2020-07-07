(1929—2020)
TRAER – G. Aileen (Scott) Lister, 90, of Traer, died Friday, July 3, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 26, 1929, in Plano, the daughter of Lynn and Stella Wells. Aileen was raised in Plano, Iowa, and graduated from Centerville High School in 1945 at the age of 16. As a motivated and intelligent young woman, she skipped two grades.
She married Jarold Lee Lister on August 24, 1947, at the Plano Christian Church. They lived in Centerville while Jarold was enrolled at Indian Hills Junior College and in Des Moines while Jarold earned his degrees from Drake University. They also lived in Beech and Milo and spent the greater part of their lives in Traer where they raised their daughters and Jarold taught and coached at North Tama High School.
Aileen was a devoted wife and mother and was ever-present in the bleachers supporting her husband and his athletic teams. She also worked as a secretary and nursing home employee. Aileen was a talented seamstress and sewed the wardrobes of Rozella and Rebecca, and also led their Campfire Girls groups. Aileen and Jarold were the master minds behind the North Tama baseball-softball complex and its booming concession stand business. She was an organized event planner and often volunteered to ‘take charge’ when things needed to be done.
Aileen was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and she and Jarold were members of the Traer United Methodist Church.
She adored her granddaughters. Aileen and Jarold traveled the Midwest supporting their granddaughters in everything they did – athletics, piano recitals, music concerts, and more.
Aileen was a devoted wife, supportive mother, loving mother-in-law, doting grandmother, and wonderful friend. She was a woman of many talents and interests – cooking and pie-baking, reading, letter-writing, memorizing the newspaper, sewing, keeping up on current events, and chatting with family and friends. Aileen was kind, generous, spirted, and brave; she will be terribly missed.
Aileen is survived by two daughters, Rozella (John) Lister Stull of Reinbeck and Rebecca (Reinaldo) Lister Zozaya of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; granddaughters, Megan Stull (Kevin Deeny) of Dubuque and Melissa Stull (Jason Burgart) of Minneapolis; and great-granddaughters, Ella Deeny and Emma Burgart, great-grandson, Lucas Burgart, and many friends from all corners of the country.
Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Jarold Lister, and her parents, Lynn and Stella Wells.
Visitation: 9:30 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 until service time, at the Traer United Methodist Church.
Services: 11:00 am, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Traer United Methodist Church, with burial in Buckingham Cemetery, both in Traer.
Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family. In light of the current health pandemic, the family requests that all guests at Aileen’s visitation and funeral please wear a face covering (mask or shield).
Memorials may be directed to the Traer Public Library, Cedar Valley Hospice, and Traer United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at https://overtonfuneralhomes.com
