TRAER – G. Aileen (Scott) Lister, 90, of Traer, died Friday, July 3, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 26, 1929, in Plano, the daughter of Lynn and Stella Wells. Aileen was raised in Plano, Iowa, and graduated from Centerville High School in 1945 at the age of 16. As a motivated and intelligent young woman, she skipped two grades.

She married Jarold Lee Lister on August 24, 1947, at the Plano Christian Church. They lived in Centerville while Jarold was enrolled at Indian Hills Junior College and in Des Moines while Jarold earned his degrees from Drake University. They also lived in Beech and Milo and spent the greater part of their lives in Traer where they raised their daughters and Jarold taught and coached at North Tama High School.