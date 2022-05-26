July 15, 1926-May 24, 2022

WAVERLY-Fusako Waidner, age 95, of Waverly, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Fusako was born in Tokyo, Japan on July 15, 1926, the daughter of Yoshiqe and Hana (Takeda) Harada. She became a citizen of the United States in 1957. Fusako resided in Northern California for many years until she moved to Waverly in 2003.

The simple pleasures in life brought great joy to Fusako. She enjoyed her drives through the countryside and would be amazed at the beauty of God’s creation. She loved her family and the times spent together. Her dogs brought her joy and she spoiled them to no end. Fusako loved, laughed and had a cheerful giving heart. In her younger years, Fusako was quite an avid golfer and even managed to sink a hole in one not just once, but twice. Despite suffering from dementia in her later years, Fusako continued to have a thankful joyful heart. She was a treasure and will be missed greatly by those who loved her.

Fusako’s memory is honored by step-daughters, Teresa Tienken (Wally) of Virginia and Cynthia Om of California, and by loved ones, Jim and Sue Pedrick of Waverly, Iowa and Jim and Sharon Brewer of Arkansas. She was preceded by her parents, two sisters, her husband, Hal Waidner, and her special friend, Robert Burns.

Special thanks to all the staff at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for the wonderful care they provided Fusako.

Fusako has been cremated and there will be no formal services at this time. There will be a private burial of her cremains at a future date in Northern California. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.