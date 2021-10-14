Frieda Mathilda Meta Traetow

September 22, 1922-October 12, 2021

DENVER-Frieda Mathilda Meta (Schmidt) Traetow, 99, a resident of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly and formerly of Denver, died on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Frieda was born on September 22, 1922, in rural Klinger, the daughter of Theodore and Marie Caroline (Steinbronn) Schmidt. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church—Klinger, rural Readlyn. Frieda attended the Immanuel Lutheran Parochial School in Klinger and graduated from the Readlyn High School.

On June 20, 1943, Frieda was united in marriage to Edgar Carl Traetow at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger. The couple raised their family and farmed near Artesian, rural Waverly. Edgar died on October 7, 1968, and Frieda remained on the farm until 1975, when she moved to Denver. Frieda worked at the Bremer County Care Facility in the Dietary Department from 1970 until she retired in 1993. She became a resident of the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in November of 2016.

Frieda was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church—Artesian. In her spare time, Frieda enjoyed cooking, baking, and sharing her treats with others. She thoroughly enjoyed when her grandchildren and friends stopped over for lunch. Frieda was awarded the State of Iowa Volunteerism Award for her many years as the leader of the Denver senior meal site.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Elaine Kueker of Denver, Roger (Kathy) Traetow of Waverly, Eugene (Mary) Traetow of Cedar Falls, Mark (Sharon) Traetow of Denver, Mary (Curt) Neuendorf of Denver; 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and one on the way; three brothers, Harold Schmidt of Omaha, NE, Arlin (Bev) Schmidt of Waterloo, Lawrence (Jane) Schmidt of Cedar Rapids; three sisters, Doris Camann of Clintonville, WI, Edith Armbrecht of Marshalltown, Mary (Jim) Brooke of Machesney Park, IL. Frieda is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Frieda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edgar; son-in-law, Duane Kueker; grandson, Michael Kueker, and her brothers and sisters, Theodore Schmidt Jr., Mildred Hesse, Margaret Moldenhauer, Raymond Simmer, Agnes Rikkels, Martin Schmidt, Herman Schmidt, Gerhardt Schmidt and Clara Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Artesian with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Artesian. Public visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15 and for an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed Cedar Valley Hospice, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery Association, Artesian or to the family for a later designation. Online condolences for Frieda’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

