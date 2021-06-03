September 13, 1922-June 1, 2021

JESUP-Frieda Bramblett, 98, of Jesup , formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo, from complications of a stroke. She was born September 13, 1922 on a farm near New Hartford, Iowa, the daughter of John and Jesse (Marks) Aswegen. Frieda went to country school through 8th grade and graduated from New Hartford High School with the Class of 1939. She married Dudley E. Bramblett on March 8, 1941, in Ames, Iowa. When Dudley returned from WWII, they began farming in Cedar Falls, later near Dunkerton, and then Jesup. Frieda worked at Alstadt & Langlas Bakery in Waterloo from 1942-45 and 1965-72. She loved all kinds of dancing, including square dancing, ballroom dancing and, especially line dancing. Frieda enjoyed performing with “The Silver Liners” at area venues.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years (October 14, 1992); her parents; her brother, Herman (Erma) Aswegen; four sisters, Carry (Harry) Vaughn, Lucille (Les) Carstensen, Edna (Bob) Cowell and Irma Rose in infancy, and two sons-in-law, David Seible and Roger Collins.

Frieda is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Seible, Beryl (Nick) Kaiser and Sheila Collins; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren, and one due in August.

Services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm Friday, and one hour before service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.