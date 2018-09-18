12/6/1942 -9/13/2018
Dorothy Elaine Freeland, known and loved by all as “Dottie,” passed away on September 13, 2018, at the age of 75.
Born and raised in Waterloo, Dottie loved all things Iowa. The farms, the trees, the country roads, and most of all the people. She often would be found driving the back roads, stopping in our small towns to explore the unique aspects of where she was. She always found a special memento to pick up or an exciting picture that had to be taken, which she never tired of sharing with everyone.
Dottie’s passion for living and sharing in God’s blessings is epitomized by her lifelong association with Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star. As Worthy Advisor, Mother Advisor, Grand Representative to Vermont, and Grand Electa—Iowa, she was committed to helping these organizations in every way possible. She was blessed with wonderful memories, special friends, and the joy of knowing in some small way she brought a smile to the faces of so many.
Dottie is preceded in death by parents Harold and Harriett Barchus, sister Ellie Barnes, Husband Vern Freeland. Survived by her sister, Eileen Mutch (Jim); her three children, Tricia Croushorn (Mike), Shelly Diehl (Mark), and Dennis Freeland (Jennifer); six grandchildren, Abi, Tyler, Sam, Jordan, Evan, and Ian; and her great grandchild Zach.
Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, September 20, 2018, 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., Waterloo, Iowa 50703.
Memorial donations for Dottie can be made to the family to be determined later.
