April 27, 1940-October 30, 2021

WATERLOO-Fredrick M. Saul, 81, of Waterloo, died peacefully in his home Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Fred was born April 27, 1940 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Hugh H. Saul Jr. and Lois M. Penry. He married Carol J. Coughlin October 22, 1960.

Along with his wife, he owned and operated Saul Hardware (1970-1983). Fred was elected Mayor of Evansdale from 1983-1989. Retired as Director of Economic and Community Development for Planning Region VII, with the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG) from 1989-2005.

Fred is survived by his wife, Carol; sons Michael (Kathy) of Pennsylvania and Dave (Sarah) Coralville; daughters Kelli (Jon) Newton of Nevada and Robyn of Florida; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and a brother Perry (Beverly) Saul, of Waterloo.

Proceeded in death: Parents; twin sisters; grandson Brady Saul.

Services: Friday Nov 5, Queen of Peace Church 10:30am with visitation one hour prior. Memorials may be directed to Queen of Peace Church.