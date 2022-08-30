 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fredrick John Siggelkov

Fredrick John Siggelkov

September 8, 1950-August 25, 2022

FAIRBANK-Fredrick John Siggelkov age 71 of Fairbank passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Fred was born on September 8, 1950, son of Edgar and Mildred (Kerns) Siggelkov. Fred graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1968. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the US Army in 1969 and served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. Fred began his railroad career in 1972 at Chicago Northwestern Railroad in Oelwein, Iowa. He joined the National Guard in 1983. He was with the Oelwein unit until 1989, then transferred to the Wisconsin National Guard in Prairie Du Chein. He was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Desert Storm from 1990 to 1991. Fred retired in 2010 from Union Pacific Railroad in North Platte, NE after 38 years of railroad service.

Fred married Becky Bockholt in 1977. They later divorced. He married LeAnne (Welsh) Luthro in 1992. He is survived by his wife LeAnne; daughters Monica Siggelkov, Amy (Brock) Rettinger and step-daughter Mikayla Welsh; granddaughter Braxton Rettinger and step-grandsons Blake Northway and Mason Trussell; sister Paula (Dennis) Farrington; brothers-in-law Brad Welsh, Bryan (Madonna) Welsh, Mark (Cindy) Welsh, Kendall (Susie) Welsh; sisters-in-law Maurine Gregory, Beth (Scott) Pierce, Michelle Meyer, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Maxine Dempsey, Marian Siggelkov, Madonna (Sister Julie) Siggelkov; brother-in-law Jack Dempsey; step-son Dylan Welsh and nephew Scott Dempsey.

