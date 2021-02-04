November 12, 1938-January 30, 2021
Fredrick “Fred” Gene Wulf, 82, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was born November 12, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, son of Freddie and Bernice (Dufel) Wulf. Fred spent his early years in Blair, Nebraska, but his family moved to Hudson in February of 1947 to farm. He graduated from Dike High School with the Class of 1956 then served in the National Guard from 1962 – 1967. Fred was married to Beverly Richardson on February 20, 1959 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Hudson. He was a trucker and farmer until retirement in 2005 when the family farm was sold. At that time Fred and Beverly moved to their new home on an acreage near Dike. Fred also worked at Wal-Mart as a bicycle mechanic from 1995-2010.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Carlyle Nicklaus; and a sister-in-law, Diann Wulf. He is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Beverly; his daughter, Lori Jean (Dale) Neuhaus of Racine, WI; grandchildren: Tyler (Kayla) Neuhaus of Racine and Ashley (Zak) Thompson of Raleigh, NC; his brother, Lyle Wulf and sister, Joanne Nicklaus both of Hudson.
Fred’s funeral will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 8, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church with burial at Zion Lutheran Cemetery both of rural Hudson. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 3-4:30 pm at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com and in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Avenue of the Flags or the Family.
Fred loved the outdoors whether he was fishing, snowmobiling or golfing. He was an avid fan of Hawkeye football and basketball, and enjoyed playing cards as well as reading. Fred was a wonderful family man and Christian with a particular soft spot for children and he valued extended family and friends greatly. His daughter and grandchildren were the joy of his life.
