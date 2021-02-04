Fredrick “Fred” Gene Wulf, 82, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. He was born November 12, 1938, in Omaha, Nebraska, son of Freddie and Bernice (Dufel) Wulf. Fred spent his early years in Blair, Nebraska, but his family moved to Hudson in February of 1947 to farm. He graduated from Dike High School with the Class of 1956 then served in the National Guard from 1962 – 1967. Fred was married to Beverly Richardson on February 20, 1959 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Hudson. He was a trucker and farmer until retirement in 2005 when the family farm was sold. At that time Fred and Beverly moved to their new home on an acreage near Dike. Fred also worked at Wal-Mart as a bicycle mechanic from 1995-2010.