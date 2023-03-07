July 5, 1938-March 4, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Frederick W. “Fritz” Tegtmeier, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities.

He was born July 5, 1938, in Waterloo, the son of Fred and Elsie (Wettengal) Tegtmeier.

Fritz graduated from Denver High School in 1955 then immediately and proudly joined United States Air Force. He served as an air traffic controller until his honorable discharge in 1959.

He married Ann Saint in 1957 and they later divorced. Fritz married Aline “A.J.” Smith on January 8, 1993 in Denver, Iowa.

Fritz started farming in 1959 and began at John Deere the following year, where he worked as a supervisor. He retired from both in 1993.

Survived by his wife, Aline “A.J.” Tegtmeier of Cedar Falls; three children, Steven Tegtmeier of Seal Beach, CA, James Tegtmeier of Northfield, IL, and Kimberly Ortega of Boynton Beach, FL; and six grandchildren, Christian & Julian Tegtmeier, and Bella, John, Luke, and Sarah Ortega.

Preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold and Hans Tegtmeier.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50701)

Services: 10:30 am on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Locke at Tower Park, where military honors will be accorded.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery